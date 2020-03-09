The Big Story: What's ahead in the next three months for Covid-19 in Singapore?

SINGAPORE - Tune in at 5.30 pm for a special episode of The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik speaks to Singapore's top Covid-19 experts on what to expect in battling the coronavirus outbreak for the next three months.

Her guests on Monday's episode (March 9) are Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at the Ministry of Health; Professor Leo Yee Sin, executive director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases; Professor Tikki Pangestu, visiting professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy; and Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, the infectious diseases programme leader at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

They will discuss the newest cluster at Safra Jurong, when contact tracing and quarantine orders will stop, as well as how soon a vaccine will be available and whether it will solve all our Covid-19 problems.

If you have a question for them, please send it to askst@sph.com.sg

