The Big Story: What you need to know if you are driving from S'pore to Malaysia

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

From Friday (April 1), the land borders will open for fully vaccinated persons in Singapore to freely drive to Malaysia and back.

These travellers do not need to take any pre-departure or on-arrival tests, or serve quarantine.

Senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe discusses the requirements, including the vehicle documents you will need, if you are planning to drive or ride a private vehicle across the border.

Meanwhile, more time will be needed to ramp up bus services between Singapore and Malaysia, even as border restrictions between the two countries will be eased from Friday.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said on Wednesday that the authorities will need time to assess the situation before ramping up land transport services between the two countries.

Speaking during a visit to Changi Airport, Mr Iswaran also said that the number of workers in the air transport sector is now at about two-thirds to three-quarters of the level before the pandemic.

This is up from the lows during the pandemic, with some firms in the sector facing attrition rates as high as 50 per cent. The sector is now ramping up recruitment in preparation for more travellers from Friday, when Singapore's eased border rules kick in.

Mr Iswaran added that firms are recruiting workers from Singapore, Malaysia and other countries. But he cautioned that time is needed to train the workers, and to get returning workers familiar with the new work processes.

In other headlines, it is important for Singaporeans to be responsible and use common sense as Singapore lives with the Covid-19 virus, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday.

"These days, rules are just rules," he said in an interview with radio station One FM 91.3. "You have to obey the rules. But you have to exercise a lot of self-responsibility and understand (the need to) mask up when you're indoors - it's because ventilation is not as good."

Also in the show, political correspondent Justin Ong and senior video producer Shawn Lee Miller discuss the latest episode of ST's investigative series CloseUp, which looks at the rise of pro-China Singaporeans.