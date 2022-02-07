The Big Story: What you need to know about S'pore's planned GST hike

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore's Budget 2022 statement on Feb 18 in Parliament at 3.30pm.

ST will offer live coverage of the announcements as they are delivered in Parliament. There will also be live radio and television coverage, and a live sign language interpretation of the delivery by the Singapore Association for the Deaf will be provided on Channel 5.

One thing to look out for is the planned GST hike, with more details about it expected to be revealed on Feb 18. Opinion editor Grace Ho shares more.

In other headlines, Ms Teo Lay Lim, former chairman of IT services and consulting firm Accenture Singapore, will be the new chief executive of SPH Media Group.

She will take over from interim CEO Patrick Daniel from March 1, according to a statement from SPH Media Trust on Monday (Feb 7). Ms Teo's appointment ends a leadership succession process for the new not-for-profit media entity that lasted nearly nine months.

Separately, eight flying displays and flypasts - a popular feature of the Singapore Airshow - will be streamed live, with this year's edition in February dropping public day programmes.

The high-fliers will come from four air forces and two commercial companies at the biennial airshow, which is touted as Asia's largest and most influential international aerospace and defence event.

And don't miss this week's Smart Parenting segment if you want tips on how to help children cultivate gratitude. Senior research scientist Imelda Caleon from the National Institute of Education explains more. Dr Caleon has led three studies on gratitude.