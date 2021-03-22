The Big Story: What are the best travel bubble models for S'pore?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Singapore government is exploring ways to facilitate travel bubbles, on top of current travel arrangements, as vaccination programmes kick off worldwide. We speak to infectious diseases expert Paul Tambyah, who's president of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection. Professor Tambyah shares more about the travel bubble models that may work for Singapore.

Separately, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan is in Brunei to reaffirm Singapore's close relationship with the country. Malaysia and Indonesia are next on his itinerary.

A four-kilometre stretch of the Rail Corridor has reopened, offering new features such as additional access points for visitors and restored infrastructure. Situated between Hillview and Bukit Timah, it has been closed since 2019 for restoration works.

Looking beyond our borders, Australia's New South Wales continues to see an onslaught of rain, with 38 regions declared disaster zones so far.