The Big Story: What to take note of when planning your Hong Kong trip

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Those who have booked a flight to Hong Kong under the air travel bubble, take note.

Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang will tell visitors what to look out when you are in the city, including the Covid-19 situation and social distancing measures.

In addition, take a look at how mosques in Singapore are welcoming more worshippers for congregational prayers under a new pilot that kicked off on Friday (Nov 13).

We will also talk about the latest news in Singapore and around the world.

Finally, get a sneak peek into this week's Asian Insider, where we look at how youth in two of Asia's major cities are faring amid the pandemic.