The Big Story: What the Marcos' return to power means for the Philippines

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

After waiting for more than 30 years, Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr is finally set to become the Philippines' 17th president.

By the early hours of Tuesday (May 10) morning, the 64-year-old son and namesake of the late dictator chalked up almost 30 million votes with over 94 per cent of the eligible ballots counted, surpassing the 27.5 million votes needed for a majority.

He earlier led his nearest rival, incumbent Vice-President Leni Robredo, 57, by an insurmountable 13.3 million by the time almost 45 million out of some 67 million cast votes had been counted hours after balloting closed in the presidential election on Monday.

Philippines correspondent Raul Dancel weighs in on Mr Marcos Jr's victory.

In Sri Lanka, heavily armed troops evacuated the country's outgoing prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa from his official residence in Colombo on Tuesday after thousands of protesters breached the main gate.

Mr Rajapaksa's evacuation to an undisclosed location followed a day of violent protests in which five people, including a lawmaker, were killed and nearly 200 wounded.

In other headlines, a 29-year-old self-radicalised Singaporean who was prepared to travel overseas to take up arms was detained in April under the Internal Security Act.

Radjev Lal Madan Lal, a mover at a logistics company, had been influenced by the teachings of foreign radical preacher Imran Hosein and believed he needed to partake in armed violence against "enemies" of Islam, the Internal Security Department said in a release on Tuesday.

Separately, rail and bus ridership hit 78 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in the last week of April after Singapore dropped most of its pandemic restrictions, with all employees allowed to return to the workplace and group size limits removed.

And associate editor Lee Su Shyan joins this week's Invest segment to talk about investing in Singapore Reits.