The Big Story: What S'pore investors should do when interest rates are rising

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday (June 15) approved its largest interest rate increase since 1994 to slow the ongoing surge in inflation. The widely expected move raised the target federal funds rate by 75 basis points to between 1.5 per cent and 1.75 per cent.

Amid high inflation, rising borrowing costs and the growing risk of a recession growing, Mr Daryl Ho, a senior senior investment strategist at DBS Bank's chief investment office, discusses how investors should position themselves in this volatile environment.

In other local headlines, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) is extending measures it had previously rolled out to secure Singapore's energy supply and stabilise energy prices to the end of March 2023. This comes amid ongoing volatilities in global energy markets and the conflict in Ukraine.

The EMA stressed that while it was unable to shield consumers from higher electricity prices, it was critical that the global volatility did not disrupt Singapore's electricity supply and impair the functioning of local energy markets.

In sports, Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to West Ham United.

The season will kick off with a London derby for the second year in a row as Crystal Palace host Arsenal on August 5.

There will be a mid-season break after Nov 12 to accommodate the World Cup, which runs from Nov 21 to Dec 18 in Qatar. The league will resume on Boxing Day, before concluding on May 28.

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz weighs in on how the just-announced schedule will affect the way the season plays out.

And don't miss this week's Life Picks.

Assistant Life editor Olivia Ho steps back in time at a new technology exhibition held at the National Museum of Singapore. And STFood online editor Hedy Khoo explains why she is a fan of a prata stall at Tekka Centre.