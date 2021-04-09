The Big Story: What lies ahead for S'pore's leadership transition with Heng Swee Keat stepping aside?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore and the United States will deepen bilateral cooperation in the transport sector, working together in areas such as reviving international air travel in a safe manner amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two countries will also strengthen cooperation in multilateral organisations such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation, the Ministry of Transport and the US Department of Transport said in a joint statement on Friday (April 9).

Meanwhile, the announcement that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has decided to step aside as the leader of the fourth-generation (4G) team continues to dominate the headlines.

An unexpected setback to Singapore's leadership transition, the big question now is who will be the new 4G leader, and subsequently the country's next prime minister?

We speak to Singapore editor Zakir Hussain, who was at the press conference at the Istana on Thursday. He weighs in on how the People's Action Party will navigate this latest development, against the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 battle.

Looking overseas, the Texas police department has identified the suspect - Larry Bollin - of a mass shooting at a business that killed one and left several in critical condition.