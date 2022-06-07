The Big Story: What is driving up air ticket prices?

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Planning a holiday soon? Be prepared to pay more, especially for airplane tickets.

After Singapore reopened its borders to all fully vaccinated travellers on April 1, the cost of flying from Singapore was on average 27 per cent higher in April than in 2019, according to figures by Mastercard Economics Institute.

And across the Asia-Pacific region, the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines (AAPA) found that airlines saw a 272.9 per cent jump in the number of international passengers carried in April compared with a year ago.

Mr Subhas Menon, director-general of AAPA, discusses these findings.

Meanwhile, tourists visiting Japan may be sent home if they fail to abide by rules requiring them to wear masks, sanitise their hands thoroughly and buy private health insurance, according to guidelines set by the government.

Travel companies will be required to explain the rules and book tours only for customers who have agreed to comply. That will include a warning that the tourists could be asked to leave Japan if they disobey the rules.

The guidelines, announced by the government's tourism agency on Tuesday (June 7), are part of an effort to restart inbound tourism after the borders closed in early 2020.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won a vote of no confidence from his ruling Conservative Party after months of criticism about his style of government, personal honesty, and chances of winning the next parliamentary elections.

At the end of a gruelling political manoeuvring in London on Monday, Mr Johnson retained the support of 211 Conservative MPs against 148 legislators who asked for his departure in a secret ballot.

The victory allows Mr Johnson to remain the party's leader and retain his post as head of government.

Finally, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon joins this week's Invest segment to give insights on how one can protect their family assets in a divorce.