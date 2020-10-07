The Big Story: What could Phase 3 look like?; Future HDB designs

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In an online poll conducted by The Straits Times on Facebook on Wednesday (Oct 7), South Korea topped the list of countries that Singaporeans would like the Republic to form an Air Travel Bubble with.

The poll comes after Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament that Singapore will negotiate Air Travel Bubbles with safe countries or regions.

While these travel plans are still in the works, plans are underway for phase three in Singapore.

We will speak to Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, programme leader of infectious diseases and co-director of global health at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, on what phase three could entail.

He will also weigh in on Mr Ong's announcement that new requirements for travellers are being planned so that they will not have to go through the two-week stay-home notice.

Meanwhile, the Housing Development Board (HDB) is set to publish a town design guide for Punggol later this year, which will highlight its history as well as the vision and intent behind the design process.

Journalist Michelle Ng will share more on what these town design guides are and the plans for future estates.

We will also bring to you the latest news in Singapore and around the world.