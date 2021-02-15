The Big Story: What could have led to the Tanjong Pagar car crash

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Flowers, clothing and a photograph were placed at the scene of Saturday's (Feb 13) horrific crash in Tanjong Pagar, as people paid their respects to the five men who were killed when their BMW crashed into a shophouse and burst into flames.

We will speak to senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan, who will share how the car could have caught fire and whether the road conditions could have contributed to the crash.

Meanwhile, Singapore's economy remains on track to grow by 4 to 6 per cent this year, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Singapore has maintained its GDP growth forecast, given further progress in Covid-19 vaccine development and deployment.

UOB economist Barnabas Gan will tell us the possible areas of growth, and if the Republic is set to return to pre-Covid-19 levels.

We will also share other latest news in Singapore and around the world.