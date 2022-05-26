The Big Story: What can we expect from the expansion of Woodlands Checkpoint?

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The Woodlands Checkpoint will be expanded, in a move that will see nine Housing Board blocks nearby acquired.

Blocks 210 to 218 at Marsiling Crescent/Lane will be acquired as part of the massive redevelopment and expansion. This covers 732 sold flats, 53 rental flats, one rental kiosk, six rental shops and one rental eating house.

HDB said flat owners at Blocks 212 to 218 will be offered the same benefits as those under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme, including compensation based on the market value of their flats and the option to buy a new flat with a fresh 99-year lease.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at Orange Tee and Tie, weighs in on this announcement.

Separately, badminton player Loh Kean Yew is among 47 individuals in Singapore who have been included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia - a list celebrating 300 young entrepreneurs and trailblazers under the age of 30 in various fields in Asia.

In other news, the Republic is embarking on a mission to map the DNA and the complete set of genes of 100,000 Singaporeans - to unravel clues that will further the population's health and well-being.

By scrutinising genes and dissecting biological processes at the molecular level, doctors and researchers can pinpoint the underlying causes of cancer and chronic ailments, and identify new ways to prevent or slow down disease progression.

This would help to pave the way for new drugs, faster diagnostics and targeted treatments through precision medicine.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide has reached 219 outside of countries where it is endemic, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

More than a dozen countries where monkeypox is unusual, mostly in Europe, have reported at least one confirmed case.

The outbreak has been a topic of lively discussion this week among top health officials from member states of the World Health Organisation, who have travelled to Geneva to take part in the World Health Assembly.

Professor Dale Fisher, chair of WHO's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network who is currently in Geneva, joins the show to discuss the developments.

Senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke recommends dishes from Uncle Fong Hot Pot while senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern talks about the Hari Raya open house event at the Malay Heritage Centre.