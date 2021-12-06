The Big Story: What are WP's possible next steps as hearings on Raeesah Khan case continue?

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

As Singapore awaits the Workers Party's response to the Committee of Privileges' special report, opinion editor Grace Ho gives her take on what to expect from subsequent hearings on the matter. She also discusses the party's possible next steps.

Separately, Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of South Korean hit drama survival series Squid Game, has been named The Straits Times Asian of the Year for 2021.

More than 140 million people have watched the dystopian satire, which is an expression of creativity that holds up a useful mirror to society. While depicting aspects of South Korean society, Hwang shared that the show's messages are relatable anywhere in the world.

And The Big Story takes a look at a sport that is fast becoming a hit again with the young and the young at heart. Multimedia journalist Cheow Sue Ann rolls into the world of skateboarding to discover its appeal.