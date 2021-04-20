The Big Story: What are S'pore's strategies in weathering severe flooding?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There were 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday (April 20), taking Singapore's total to 60,865.

They included one new case from the migrant workers' dormitories and no new cases in the community, said the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man, who was one of 17 migrant workers travelling on the back of a lorry, died after the vehicle collided with a stationary tipper truck along the Pan-Island Expressway on Tuesday morning.

The man died of his injuries in hospital, while the other 16 workers were also taken to hospital.

A 36-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Separately, the flash floods that took place last Saturday after heavy rain show the impact of climate change and the importance of planning ahead, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Monday.

We speak to science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan. She tells us if Singapore's current infrastructure can properly mitigate future flood risks.

Also, we get a live update on the Boao Forum in Hainan from China correspondent Elizabeth Law.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.