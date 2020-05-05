The Big Story: Wet markets go online; Hong Kong to ease coronavirus restrictions

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday's episode (May 5), we speak to correspondent Eunice Quek about wet market stalls going online to woo shoppers during the circuit breaker period.

She shares her experience taking part in the livestream of stalls hawking their fresh produce, and weighs in on what this novel way of doing business means for Singapore's wet markets in the future.

Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang then discusses the decision made by Hong Kong to ease its coronavirus restrictions, as well as what the future could hold for Chief Executive Carrie Lam's administration.

We round up the episode with an interview with the parents who were cleared of Covid-19 just before their son's birth.

Stories covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the struggles faced by migrant workers in Asia and how Singapore fared in the first 100 days of the Covid-19 fight.