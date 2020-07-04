The Big Story: Weekend campaigning in full force as party leaders lend support on walkabouts across S'pore

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On today's episode (July 4), we look at party leaders lending their support on walkabouts across Singapore as weekend campaigning gets underway.

Meanwhile, People's Action Party (PAP) ministers say the opposition do not have concrete plans to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, while Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh says that it is not possible for the opposition to completely replace the PAP government.

We speak to deputy political editor Royston Sim, as he discusses the significance of such developments.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include DPM Heng calling for integrity regarding the "10m population" issue, and ESM Goh Chok Tong's retirement from politics.