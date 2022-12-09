THE BIG STORY: We are sorry for your loss, says family in Henderson Rd blaze to firefighter’s loved ones

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Mr Muhammad Azri Ramlan, 21, who was in the unit when the fire broke out, said: “It’s very sad to know of his death. On behalf of my family, I would like to say sorry to his family for their loss.

“They have a great son - he’s an NSF (full-time national serviceman), like me - and he put his life at risk to save others.”

When ST visited the scene this morning, the corridor outside the flat was charred and the floor was damp.

Several SCDF officers appeared to be inspecting the unit while workers were fixing the wiring hanging outside the units along the corridor.

ST understands that six households on the fourth floor, including Mr Azri’s family, have temporarily moved to other vacant units in the same block or nearby, while clean-up and repair works continue.