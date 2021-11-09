The Big Story: VTL flights may be too costly for majority of Malaysian workers in S'pore

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Following the announcement of upcoming Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) between Singapore and Malaysia, travellers are awaiting more details on the six designated flights and the pricesof tickets.

Around 100,000 Malaysians have been stuck in Singapore since borders shut in March last year, and there are some concerns about the cost of VTL flights to Kuala Lumpur.

What about the situation in Malaysia? Malaysia correspondent Ram Anand shares more on the groups of people looking to take this opportunity to travel to Singapore.

In a move by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to address issues related to health insurance, the seven insurers in Singapore will soon have more options of specialist doctors on their panels, benefiting 2.85 million people here on Integrated Shield Plans.

Policyholders and doctors have often complained about the small number of private specialists on some of these insurer panels. At the start of this year, the seven insurers had between 190 and 409 private sector panel doctors.

Health correspondent Linette Lai elaborates on the significance of this change.

MOH also announced another change on Tuesday (Nov 9) - a new mediation platform which insurers, doctors, healthcare institutions and policyholders can use to help resolve their clinical-related disputes.

In other news, Malaysian Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam - who was scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday for drug trafficking - was granted a further stay of his execution on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Justice of the Court of Appeal Andrew Phang said the court will adjourn the hearing to a date to be fixed and issue a stay of execution until all proceedings are concluded.