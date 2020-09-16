The Big Story: Vouchers to boost S'pore's tourism sector; SIA lets go half of its trainee pilots and cabin crew

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday (Sept 16), Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing announced that Singaporeans aged 18 and above this year will each receive $100 in digital vouchers to spend on staycations, tickets to leisure attractions and local tours.

The SingapoRediscovers Vouchers will be accessible via SingPass from December and can be used to offset ticket purchases and hotel stays until the end of June next year.

We will speak to Nanyang Technological University's marketing lecturer, Dr Wong King Yin, on how much of a boost this initiative will be for the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines has let go about half of its cadet pilots and cabin crew trainees as it continues to downsize its workforce.

The rest will have to leave after their training is completed and it is believed there are more than 400 at various stages of training.

News editor Karamjit Kaur will share more on the airline's retrenchment exercise and how it has been carried out so far.