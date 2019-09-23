The Big Story: Vettel's win at S'pore Grand Prix and Mitsubishi oil trader fired over $440m loss

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday's (Sept 23) episode, acting news editor of the Sports desk Lim Say Heng will talk about Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel record fifth title in the Singapore Grand Prix (SGP).

He will also discuss if this win signals a resurgence for Ferrari, as well as what the future lies for the SGP beyond its current deal, which expires in 2021.

This will be followed by journalist Choo Yun Ting, who will share more about the oil trader at Mitsubishi who was fired after causing losses of around $440 million through unauthorised derivative transactions.

She will also share how this case stacks up with previous cases.

Topics covered in previous episodes include hitman-for-hire sites on the Dark Web; Changi region's major roadworks; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens disrupts the food and beverage scene in Singapore.