The Big Story: Venues in S'pore adjust to streamlining of Covid-19 measures but some remain cautious

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

From Tuesday (March 15), safe distancing is not mandatory in places such as supermarkets and malls, where patrons and workers continue to wear masks.

But shoppers at supermarket chain FairPrice will find that the familiar markings on the floor to space out the checkout lines have not been removed.

FairPrice is sticking to the safe distancing measures even though it is not required to do so.

Meanwhile, social distancing markers at common spaces in parks, like those in shelters at East Coast Park, have been removed.

Camping sites and barbecue pits managed by the National Parks Board (NParks) will also be reopened from Friday, subject to bookings, said Mr Chia Seng Jiang, group director for parks at NParks.

The streamlining of Covid-19 measures comes as the weekly infection growth rate in Singapore remained below one for the 13th straight day on Monday.

Daily cases have also fallen below 10,000 for two consecutive days.

Separately, The Big Story viewers can can catch an exclusive preview of a Covid-19 panel discussion that will premiere on the ST YouTube channel on Tuesday at 8pm. ST senior health correspondent Salma Khalik and the panel, which comprises infectious diseases experts, will look at the Covid-19 situation in Singapore among other pandemic issues.

In other headlines, nearly 30 million people are under lockdown across China, as Covid-19 infections continue to surge.

New cases reported on Tuesday hit 5,280 - more than double the previous day's tally.

And in this week's Invest segment, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon shares tips on how to avoid investment scams involving cryptocurrency.