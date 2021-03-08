The Big Story: Vaccinations will be offered to migrant workers in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The nation's Covid-19 vaccination drive has been brought forward for all seniors. It will also be extended to more high-risk groups and essential workers, including teachers, postmen and migrant workers.

This is possible because more supplies of the vaccine have arrived, said the Health Ministry on Monday (March 8).

As part of this plan, vaccination for migrant workers will start with 10,000 of them who have never been infected by Covid-19 and are living in the five largest dormitories.

Separately, on the final day of the Committee of Supply debate on Monday, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong announced a top-up to the Arts and Culture Resilience Package (ACRP). This will cover the cost of new grants for self-employed workers and business transformation, as well as the extensions of other support.

Arts freelancers and businesses will get more support, as the Government pledges another $20 million to help the sector tide over the pandemic.

This brings the total package to $75 million.

Meanwhile, from next month, eligible Muslim couples, looking to get married, will pay about one-third less for a marriage preparation programme.

Announcing the change on Monday, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkilfi shared that these couples will receive a rebate of $70 for the Cinta Abadi marriage preparation course, which currently costs between $200 and $260.

Also on the show - assistant foreign editor Magdalene Fung shares more on The Straits Times' Invisible Asia. This new weekly series showcases stories from around the region, focusing on those who are living in the shadows of their societies, largely unseen, unheard.

We also share other Parliament highlights, as well as news in Singapore and around the world.