The Big Story: Vaccinated travellers from Australia, Switzerland can enter S'pore without quarantine from Nov 8

Vaccinated travellers from Australia and Switzerland will be able to enter Singapore without quarantine from Nov 8, as the Republic further expands a scheme to reopen its borders to vaccinated travellers.

The addition of Australia to Singapore's Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme means Australian residents can enjoy two-way quarantine-free travel between the two countries from next month, while reciprocal arrangements for student and business pass holders from Singapore are expected to be in place by Nov 23.

Switzerland has already opened to its borders to all travellers from Singapore. Thus, the expansion of the VTL scheme to include Switzerland means that Singapore residents will be able to fly to these countries and return without having to quarantine in either country.

In non-Covid-19 news, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has released official guidance stating that while the tudung is a religious requirement for Muslim women, they may make adjustments to the attire where needed.

This can be to comply with certain workplace requirements, such as dress codes, said Muis on Tuesday (Oct 26).

Its fatwa committee, a group of senior Islamic scholars that decides on religious rulings here, did not specify the length or design of the headgear that Muslim nurses can wear.

Deputy Mufti Ustaz Mohammad Hannan Hassan shares more on this development.

Separately, Singapore will contribute $7.9 million worth of medical supplies to a regional reserve. This is part of the city-state's support for Asean's collective effort to prepare for future public health emergencies, announced Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday.

