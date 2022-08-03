The Big Story: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan after controversial visit

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday (Aug 3) after a visit that was fiercely criticised by China. China said the visit was a "dangerous and stupid" move, as it announced new economic measures and other sanctions against the island.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that needs to be retaken, by force if necessary.

In other stories, after consecutive tenders resulting in record high premiums, COE prices for two categories have seen a drop in the first bid for the month of August.

The Straits Times' senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe talks more about COE trends and what the price fluctuations could mean for the market.