The Big Story: US-Iran tension, abandoned baby in bin and gaming console war

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Wednesday's (Jan 8) episode, foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong discusses the escalating US-Iran tension and the reactions from other countries.

Next, senior social affairs correspondent Theresa Tan shares more about what happens to abandoned babies, and the help available to expectant mothers as well as teenagers facing a pregnancy crisis.

Lastly, journalist Hariz Baharudin talks about the latest gaming consoles by Microsoft and Sony, as well as games to look out for this year.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang looks at the stories trending online.

In Wednesday's segment, he talks about the crash of the Boeing plane bound for Ukraine, the Malaysian Grab driver who travelled 200km to return a wallet, the Ministry of Health's response to fake advice on how to not catch influenza, and PewDiePie's apology to Singaporean and Malaysian fans.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include The Straits Times' exclusive interview with fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, the fatal Lucky Plaza accident, the Singtel-Grab bid for a digital bank licence and the rise in piracy incidents in the Singapore Strait.