The Big Story: Uncovering activities of deviant religious sect leader in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In a Straits Times exclusive, senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof uncovered the activities of an alleged religious sect leader's deviant teachings after months of observing the leader and his so-called spiritual wives.

He will share how he came to know of the group and the investigative work he put in to piece the story together.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines' (SIA) financial results showed a record loss of $3.5 billion for the six months to September.

Associate editor Ven Sreenivasan will talk about what more SIA can do to help its financial position.

We will also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.