The Big Story: Unauthorised clearing at Kranji woodland plot prompts investigations, review

In a virtual press conference held on Monday (Feb 22), Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said that a review will be carried out on project management processes and inter-agency coordination.

This follows the incident of the unauthorised clearing of the Kranji woodland plot.

He added that the industrial developer, JTC, and the National Parks Board will also conduct their respective investigations into the clearance of the Kranji site.

We speak to science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan, who will share more on the details JTC revealed that led to the erroneous clearing of the site.

Meanwhile, two people were injured after separate wild boar attacks in Punggol Walk, on Saturday night.

Co-chief executive officer of Acres Anbarasi Boopal talks about the recent incidents of wild boar attacks, and what to do in the event one encounters a wild boar.

