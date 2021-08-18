The Big Story: Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob on course to be Malaysia's next PM

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The deadline has passed for Malaysia's 220 MPs to submit their choice for the next prime minister.

But before a formal announcement is made on who the new leader will be, the King will meet the nine state rulers on Friday (Aug 20) to affirm their choice for the country's new premier.

Of the three frontrunners vying for the position, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob appears to be on course to be prime minister.

This comes after his party's 38 lawmakers decided late Tuesday night to throw their support behind him.

Malaysia bureau chief ShannonTeoh shares more.

Meanwhile, Singapore will ease Covid-19 on Thursday (Aug 19), giving companies the green light to bring more staff back to the office.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at NUH's Division of Infectious Diseases, shares his thoughts on the situation.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.