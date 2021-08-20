The Big Story: Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob is Malaysia's next prime minister

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Malaysia's King has confirmed on Friday (Aug 20) that Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be the ninth prime minister, following a brief meeting with the country's other state rulers.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh shares more.

Meanwhile, the move to start a scheme allowing vaccinated travellers to come to Singapore is a significant one that can kick-start the recovery of the travel sector.

The National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas) said the news was the most positive one that travel agents have received since the pandemic started.

Natas president Steven Ler talks about his members' plans ahead of the launch of this new scheme.

Separately, eight food and beverage outlets have been ordered to close, while 22 eateries and 59 people have been fined for flouting Covid-19 safe distancing rules, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment said on Friday .

The eight eateries were ordered to close for between 10 and 20 days for breaching multiple safe management measures.

