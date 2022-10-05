The Big Story: Ulu Pandan among 4 public housing estates in S'pore to go car-lite

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Four public housing estates - Ulu Pandan, Mount Pleasant, Tengah and the Greater Southern Waterfront - will be gazetted as car-lite in a push towards sustainability.

Two other areas, Pearl's Hill and Tanjong Rhu, will also be gazetted. This will come into effect from Oct 31.

Ulu Pandan will be the first HDB car-lite precinct, with the first Build-To-Order flats there to be launched in the November sales exercise.

Multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow joins the programme to share more about the initiative.

Separately, motorcycle certificate of entitlement (COE) prices hit a new record for the second tender in a row on Wednesday even as the premiums slipped for all other categories.

Motorcycle COE premiums, which hit a record high of $11,589 at the last round, ended at $11,751, a hike of 1.4 per cent.