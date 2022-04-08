The Big Story: Two men allegedly involved in a violent attack in Boon Lay taken to incident site

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The suspects who are believed to be involved in a violent attack at Boon Lay Drive on Wednesday afternoon (April 6) were taken to the incident site by the police on Friday.

The duo were arrested on Thursday afternoon at Woodlands following a manhunt after attackers armed with machetes allegedly struck two men, aged 22 and 23, who were in the area for a wedding procession.

At around 4.15pm on Friday, the police arrived at the carpark of Block 177 Boon Lay Drive with the two suspects, who were ushered out of the police vehicle individually to inspect the site.

Separately, the police are investigating an incident in which a man allegedly attacked another man with a wooden pole after a dispute at Tanglin Halt Food Centre on Friday morning (April 8).

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was conscious when taken to hospital.

The man also allegedly punched a woman and fled the scene.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is known to the victims. Police investigations are ongoing," the police said.

In other headlines, those in Singapore who are eligible for a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine should get it, as it has been shown to protect against severe illness, say experts.

This comes after a recent study from Israel found that a second booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine helped provide additional protection against infection with the Omicron variant, as well as severe illness among older adults.

But the study also found that the booster's effectiveness against infection wanes after four weeks and almost disappears after eight weeks.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at the National University Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, discusses these findings.

And correspondent Rohini Mohan joins the show from Sri Lanka for this week's Asian Insider segment. She shares the latest updates on the situation in the country, which is facing its worst economic crisis since its independence.