The Big Story: Twins found dead in Upper Bukit Timah canal to be cremated

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The bodies of the 11-year-old twins who were found dead in a canal last Friday (Jan 21) in Upper Bukit Timah were taken to the undertaker on Monday afternoon.

At about 2pm, the older sister of the boys, Ashton and Ethan Yap, was seen arriving at the mortuary at Singapore General Hospitals.

Mr Fong Chun Cheong, the funeral director handling the twins' funeral arrangements, said the boys will be cremated later at Mandai Crematorium on Monday.

Meanwhile, the father of the boys has been charged with murder.

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, appeared before a district court via video link to have one charge read out to him.

He is accused of murdering Ethan Yap E Chern at the covered canal in Greenridge Crescent playground on Friday between 4.23pm and 6.25pm.

Journalist Jean Iau, who was at court, shares more.

In Covid-19 news, the popular Indonesian holiday islands of Bintan and Batam are finalising plans to reopen their shores to leisure travellers from Singapore. This comes after two years of lull in tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Monday that the Indonesian government was now prepared to launch the travel bubble as Covid-19 cases on the two islands are under control.

Separately, a total of 17,699 children below the age of 12 in Singapore have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 2,586 hospitalised.

More than 140,000 under the age of 12 have also gotten their first dose of the vaccine, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"On average, about 6,000 children are vaccinated daily," he added.

Also in the news, four youth who allegedly breached multiple safe management measures at a New Year's Eve party at Clarke Quay will be charged in court on Tuesday.

The four are aged between 19 and 22, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Monday.

Another four people at the party on Dec 31 last year have been fined $1,000 each for breaching safe management measures.