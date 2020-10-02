The Big Story: Trump tests positive for Covid-19; CAG's net profit dips 36% in FY19/20

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

US President Donald Trump has announced that he and his wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the President's physician, both are well and plan to remain at home, with Mr Trump expected to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.

We will speak to US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh on how this will impact the presidential election and his campaign.

Meanwhile, Changi Airport Group's (CAG) net profit attributable to shareholders dipped 36 per cent in the financial year ended March 31 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

News editor Karamjit Kaur will talk about the extent of the impact of the pandemic on CAG's business position moving forward.

We will also speak to journalist Sue-Ann Tan on how the latest development in the scandal relating to German digital payments company Wirecard affects consumers and merchants in Singapore.