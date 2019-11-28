The Big Story: Trump signs Hong Kong Bills, MOM labour force report, and Godfrey Gao's death

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow and Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Thursday's (Nov 28) episode, Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang will talk about US President Donald Trump's signing into law congressional legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong and its potential impact.

Journalist Sue-Ann Tan will discuss the report by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Singapore residents' employment rates and wage growth.

Journalist Jan Lee will discuss the death of model-actor Godfrey Gao and the new details that have since emerged.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang will share more on the stories that are trending on the Internet.

In Thursday's segment, he will talk about the man who was arrested after using a hammer to hit passing vehicles, the seized submarine carrying 3 tonnes of cocaine, and a Miss Universe Singapore costume drawing flak from netizens.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely causing the dry spell in Singapore; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupt the food and beverage scene here.