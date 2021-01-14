The Big Story: Trump impeached in historic second charge

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

On Thursday's (Jan 14) show, foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar weighs in on what lies ahead in US President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. 222 Democrats and 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives voted on Wednesday (Jan 13) to charge him with incitement of insurrection, following last week's attack on the Capitol. With less than a week until Mr Trump leaves office, we also discuss why the House of Representatives consider impeachment a worthwhile move.

The Ministry of Health reported 45 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, including one case in the community. The remaining 44 cases were imported, the highest number reported since March 23 when there were 48 imported cases.

Not sure what to do this weekend? If travel restrictions have got you missing Malaysian hawker dishes, our food critic tells you where you should go to satisfy your cravings. And if it's adventure you're seeking, try some water sports on a rigid hull inflatable boat.

