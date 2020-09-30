The Big Story: Trump-Biden debate descends into chaos; How pay TV can keep up with OTT streaming services

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The first US presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden saw both men throwing insults at each other, in a chaotic and brutal 90-minute showdown.

We will speak to foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar on who performed better during the debate, and how the outcome of the election will affect Singapore.

Meanwhile, market research firm Fitch Solutions has projected that pay TV operators Singtel and StarHub will continue to see a gradual erosion in their subscriber base as viewers switch to over-the-top (OTT) streaming services.

By the end of 2029, there could be 460,660 pay-TV subscribers here, down from the 704,000 subscribers at the end of June.

Tech correspondent Vincent Chang tells us the ways in which pay TV can remain competitive.

We will also bring to you the latest news in Singapore and around the world.