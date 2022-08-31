The Big Story: Treatment of Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling - fair, or not?

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

In the aftermath of Joseph Schooling's confession to having consumed cannabis overseas, netizens have had mixed responses - with some questioning if the Olympic gold medalist has been treated fairly.

One of Schooling's sponsors, German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss, says its support for the Olympic gold medalist remains strong.

We speak to ST journalist Jean Iau to get a better sense of what lawyers have been saying about the case, and if Schooling has indeed received any special treatment.

Also on today's show, an interview with Education Minister Chan Chun Sing. He talks about how he hopes his ministry can help prepare students for the future.