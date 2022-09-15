The Big Story: Travellers flying out of Changi Airport to pay higher fees, charges from Nov 1

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Passengers flying out of Changi will have to pay an extra $6.90 in airport charges from November 1, as international air travel continues to recover from the effects of Covid-19.

With the fee hike announced on Thursday, the total departure fee will go up to $59.20 from November 1, $62.20 from April 2023 and $65.20 from April 2024.

In other headlines, a 22-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in what prosecutors said was a "senseless" killing.

Surajsrikan Diwakar Mani Tripathi admitted he stabbed and slashed Mr Tay Rui Hao, 38, an assistant manager at a sports apparel store, near a bus stop in Punggol Field at 11.08pm on May 10, 2020.