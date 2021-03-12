The Big Story: Travel corridors for vaccinated passengers a possibility in 2nd half of 2021, says Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In an interview with Money FM 89.3 on Friday (March 12), Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said bilateral travel corridors for vaccinated passengers from places with low to moderate infection rates may well happen in the second half of this year.

This comes as Singapore continues to explore ways to open up its borders and revive air travel.

Meanwhile, shoppers and tenants in Chinatown Point were evacuated on Friday morning after a fire broke out.

The fire is believed to have started inside Luxury City, a retailer of luxury bags and accessories located on the first floor of the mall.

Looking overseas, China's plans for electoral reform in Hong Kong, coupled with the imposition of a security law, amount to a "combination of punches" to quell unrest in the southern city, a top Beijing official said Friday (March 12).

We speak to Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang. She tells us how the territory's pro-democracy camp have reacted to new changes to Hong Kong's electoral system.

We also share other news in Singapore and around the world.