The Big Story: TraceTogether purposes clarified in Parliament

Following Monday's (Jan 4) statement on the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) access to TraceTogether data, Foreign Affairs Minister and Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation initiative Vivian Balakrishnan on Tuesday (Jan 5) clarified the purposes of TraceTogether.

He said the token and mobile application do not have the capabilities to track the GPS locations of individuals, but collect only Bluetooth proximity data on a temporary basis. Dr Balakrishnan was backed by Minister of Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam, who explained that SPF will only acquire the data for serious criminal investigations.

Singapore editor Zakir Hussain joins us on the show to give his take on this issue.

Also addressed in Parliament was Singapore's plan to move more towards renewable energy sources such as switching to solar panels, natural gas and tapping on regional power grids. Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng announced that solar energy could supply about 3 per cent of Singapore's total electricity consumption by 2030.

