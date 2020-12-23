The Big Story: TraceTogether participation rate hits 70%

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday (Dec 23), Singapore reported 21 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported. Among them, eight are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and nine are foreign domestic workers.

Meanwhile, about 70 per cent of Singapore residents are now participating in the national contact tracing programme TraceTogether (TT), fulfilling a target the Government had earlier set in order for the country to enter phase three of its reopening.

Minister-in-Charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan also said that schools will be distributing the TT tokens to students so that they will be able to participate in the programme.

Separately, flag carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has started trials of a new service which will allow for quicker verification of Covid-19 test results, potentially paving the way for the introduction of vaccine passports.

Journalist Toh Ting Wei will share more on how the system works, and what it means for travel moving forward if the trial proves successful.

We will also have journalist Goh Yan Han on the show to talk about ST's coverage of Causes Week 2020, which shines a light on various individuals and groups, and shows how they are making a difference through their chosen causes within the community.