The Big Story: Tough for S'pore's nightlife sector to rebuild after 2 years of restrictions, says association

Two paediatric vaccination centres at Hougang Community Club and Senja-Cashew Community Club will remain in operation after 10 such centres cease operations on April 30.

The move comes as most children aged five to 11 have completed their primary vaccination programme, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Education and Early Childhood Development Agency in a joint statement on Tuesday (April 5).

MOH will prepare selected Public Health Preparedness Clinics and polyclinics to provide paediatric vaccine doses to children who have yet to receive their primary vaccination series, the authorities added.

Separately, with cruising to nowhere likely to remain the norm for most of this year, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is working to set up a few port of calls by year end.

Popular destinations being considered include Bali in Indonesia, as well as Port Klang and Penang in Malaysia. Phuket in Thailand had also been revealed earlier as a possible destination.

This comes after more than a year of cruises to nowhere, with STB targeting to set up at least one or two port of calls by the end of this year.

In other headlines, nightlife businesses in Singapore can resume with safe management measures in place on April 19.

At clubs and discos where there is dancing involved, a supervised antigen rapid test will be required for patrons before entry.

Mr Nasen Thiagarajan, president of the Singapore Nightlife Business Association, weighs in on this development.

Meanwhile, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo told Parliament on Tuesday that to help women advance, Singapore must not shy away from dealing with various daily challenges that they face.

Women face daily battles, she said, such as the battle with time to fulfil multiple roles and responsibilities.

They battle for recognition of the challenges women and girls face, much more than men and boys, she added.

And in this week's Invest segment, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon discusses the findings of a recent Nanyang Technological University poll of around 300 frequent investors aged between 21 and 39.