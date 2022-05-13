The Big Story: Toddler among 3 dead in Bedok North flat blaze

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Three people, including a three-year-old, have died in a fire that broke out in the living room of a flat in Bedok North on early Friday morning (May 13).

When Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived at the fourth-floor flat at about 6.40am, they found four unconscious people in the unit that had a vast accumulation of combustible items, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

The toddler and his mother, 34, and a man, 35 - who live in the unit in Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 - were taken to hospital unconscious.

The man and the toddler died from their injuries at the hospital, the police said. The mother remains in critical condition.

Another occupant, a 56-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Journalist Jessie Lim, who was at the scene earlier on Friday, joins the programme to share more.

Separately, bookings for Nuvaxovid, the first non-mRNA vaccine recommended as a booster dose by the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination, will be available to Singapore residents aged 18 and above starting Friday.

The new vaccine by Novavax will start to be administered from May 18.

In other headlines, Singapore saw one of the hottest days on April 1, with the mercury hitting 36.8 deg C in Admiralty. This is just 0.2 degrees shy of the all-time record of 37 deg C set almost 40 years ago.

This comes even as the Meteorological Service Singapore told The Straits Times that Singapore is not currently experiencing a heatwave. Journalist Ang Qing explains why.

In sports, fencer Elle Koh upset teammate and defending champion Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman 12-11 to win the SEA Games gold medal in the women's epee individual event on Friday.

At 14, Elle is one of the youngest ever athletes to represent Singapore at the SEA Games and is making her debut at the biennial event.

And correspondent Rohini Mohan joins this week's Asian Insider segment to share updates on the situation in Sri Lanka, which is fighting its worst economic crisis in history.