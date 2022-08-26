The Big Story: Today's world reminds me of situation before WWI, says Vivian Balakrishnan

Multimedia Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Rally speech that Singapore's external environment is becoming increasingly troubled.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan discusses how Singapore can be affected and how we can prepare ourselves for an uncertain future.

In other headlines, about 1.2 million Singaporean households living in public and private residential properties will each receive a one-off $100 Household Utilities Credit by next month.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top