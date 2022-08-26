The Big Story: Today's world reminds me of situation before WWI, says Vivian Balakrishnan

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Rally speech that Singapore's external environment is becoming increasingly troubled.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan discusses how Singapore can be affected and how we can prepare ourselves for an uncertain future.

In other headlines, about 1.2 million Singaporean households living in public and private residential properties will each receive a one-off $100 Household Utilities Credit by next month.