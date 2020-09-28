The Big Story: Time to resume travel with precautions?; No rush to return to office even as Covid-19 rules ease

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore is opening up green business lanes for travel to and from certain countries with low risk of coronavirus infection.

Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik, in a commentary on Monday, wrote that there is no reason why tourism travel cannot also resume, in a limited way, with certain precautions. We will speak to her on this issue.

She will also weigh in on the lessons learnt as the global coronavirus death toll surpasses one million.

Meanwhile, multimedia journalist Cheow Sue-Ann will check out Raffles Place to catch the morning crowd on the first day more workers are allowed to return to the office as Covid-19 rules ease.

We will also bring to you the latest news in Singapore and around the world.