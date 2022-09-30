The Big Story: Tighter housing loans, 15-month wait for private home owners to buy HDB flats

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The maximum amount of money home buyers in Singapore can borrow to purchase their homes has been tightened so that borrowers avoid future difficulties in servicing those loans.

The authorities have also put in place several measures to ensure home buyers borrow within their means and to moderate demand in the property market.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at Orange Tee and Tie, joins the programme to discuss the impact of the latest round of property cooling measures.

Separately, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix returns this weekend after a pandemic-induced two-year break.

Former F1 driver Alex Yoong explains why the night race is particularly challenging. He also shares his thoughts on what to expect on Sunday. Will Max Verstappen wrap up the world title with a victory at the city centre circuit?