The Big Story: Tighter Covid-19 measures at Jurong and Senoko Fishery Ports

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day. The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will be enhancing Covid-19 measures at the two fishery ports here amid an outbreak of cases at Jurong Fishery Port.

The measures will be enhanced at three main areas of the ports - the entrance, market place and the unloading area. The measures are already in effect at Senoko Fishery Port and will apply to Jurong Fishery Port when it reopens on Saturday.

Meanwhile, China's Sinopharm vaccine could soon be made available in Singapore, with several private healthcare groups already taking steps to secure doses of the jab.

This will likely see it becoming the fourth Covid-19 vaccine available here, as the country ramps up nationwide vaccination rates in order to ease restrictions on social gatherings and get the economy back to normal.

Across the causeway, Malaysia reported a record daily high of 17,405 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (July 28).

Its death toll is also soaring - with 207 fatalities on each of the past two days - and the situation has led to Malaysia's undertakers working around the clock.

Malaysia correspondent Hazlin Hassan shares more on the challenges this group of front-liners face. She also gives an update on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday's individual all-around event at the Olympics due to ongoing concerns over her mental health.

Assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath shares more from Tokyo.