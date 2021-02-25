The Big Story: Three workers dead and five still in critical condition after Tuas fire

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) revealed that three workers have died and five remain in critical condition after the explosion on Wednesday (Feb 24) in Tuas. Providing these updates at the site of the incident on Thursday, MOM said its preliminary investigations found that the explosion was caused by the accumulation of potato starch in a confined environment.

Meanwhile, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said the Government is reviewing three key areas to ensure that there is no abuse against foreign domestic workers in Singapore. This follows the death of Myanmar domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don. Law Minister K. Shanmugam has described the abuse of Ms Piang by her employer Gaiyathiri Murugayan as "evil".

Thursday is also the second day of the parliamentary debate on Budget 2021. Key points brought up by members of the House include jobs and employment across various groups. Jurong GRC member of parliament (MP) Rahayu Mahzam touched on women's contribution to the workforce. She said that much still needs to be done to "address gender bias and disparity between men and women".

Meanwhile, Non-constituency MP Mr Leong Mun Wai from the Progress Singapore Party suggested a $1,200 monthly levy on employment pass holders to "level the playing field" for locals.

