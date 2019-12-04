The Big Story: Theory test for e-scooter users, guidelines for doctors on what to tell patients and complaints over Singapore Marathon

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Wednesday's (Dec 4) episode, journalist Toh Ting Wei shares more on the recommendations made by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel to improve the safety of pedestrians and active mobility device users.

Correspondent Joyce Teo will then discuss the proposed changes suggested by a work group tasked with identifying and correcting problems facing the medical profession.

Lastly, correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz discusses whether Singapore is ready to host major events given the complaints online about the recent Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon that caused major traffic congestion.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang discusses the stories trending on the Internet.

In Wednesday's segment, he talks about the death of rookie Korean actor Cha In-Ha, Shake Shack's plans to open its second outlet in Tanjong Pagar next year and Young Lions being eliminated from the SEA Games.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the sudden death of celebrity Godfrey Gao, the London Bridge attack and the Black Friday craze.