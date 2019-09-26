The Big Story: The Online Citizen, PMD disposal scheme and ST Run 2019

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Thursday's (Sept 26) episode, news editor Zakir Hussain will talk about The Online Citizen website's employment of foreigners to write what Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam described on Wednesday as "almost exclusively negative" articles about Singapore.

Journalist Toh Ting Wei will discuss the early disposal scheme where registered e-scooters that don't meet a fire safety standard can be disposed of in exchange for $100.

Sports editor Lee Yulin will share more about The Straits Times Run 2019, which is happening on Sunday, and whether it will be affected by the haze.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely causing the dry spell in Singapore; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupt the food and beverage scene here.